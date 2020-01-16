GODFREY — Betty J. Hall, 72, died unexpectedly at 6:16 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in the emergency room at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, on May 27, 1947, and was one of 11 children born to Joseph Edward and Henrietta Ruth "Maggie" (Bock) Heitzman.

Betty was raised in the Dow, Illinois, area with all her siblings, and was a loving wife, mom, grandma and sister.

Surviving are her husband, Clayton Hall of Godfrey, Illinois; two daughters, Crystal Plummer and Star Hall both of Godfrey; two grandchildren and their spouses, Tasha and Robert Meyer of Bethalto, Illinois, and Christopher and Julia Roemer of Godfrey; three great grandchildren, Ella and Lillie Price, and Irisa Roemer; six brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Susan Heitzman, John and Sandy Heitzman all of Dow, Russell Heitzman of Jerseyville, Danny Heitzman of Brighton, Illinois, Matthew and Tina Heitzman of Jerseyville, and Thomas and Kathy Heitzman of St. Peters Missouri.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Plummer on Sept. 1, 2018; two sisters, Henrietta "Penny" Hart and Sherry Trask; and two brothers, Mark Heitzman Sr. and Fredrick Heitzman.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

Mr. Fred Summers will officiate.

Burial will be in the East Newbern Cemetery in Dow.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.