KAMPSVILLE — Betty A. Hayn, 80, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1939 in Batchtown, Illinois, to the late Raymond and Hattie (Hattemar) Titus.

Betty married Jerome Hayn on June 1, 1962 at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Batchtown, he survives. She was a member of St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Kampsville and a member of St. Anselm's Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and drinking coffee with her clutch at McCully Heritage Project.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Joanne (Rob) Hickson, Linda Orr and Todd (Brenda) Hayn; three grandsons, Adam (Anne Marie) Hickson, Zachary Orr, and Tanner Hayn; and one brother, Bill Titus.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Norman Titus.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Kampsville, Illinois.

Burial will follow at St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.