HIGHLAND — Betty Jean Hicks, 67, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of Frederick & Evelyn (West) Mansholt.

Betty married Harley E. Hicks on Oct. 4, 1980. He survives.

She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills where she served on the Board & Ladies Association. She was also a member at Thrivent Insurance Bethalto Chapter and a member of I.A.A.P.

Betty is survived by her husband, Harley; children Kimberly (David) Dees of Florissant, Missouri and Jennifer (Brandon) McGuire of Wood River, Illinois; grandchildren Harley David Dees and Kinsley Marie McGuire; sisters Evelyn (Bill) Ambrose of Bethalto, Mary (Tom) Thompson of Grafton and Barbara (Paul) Stumpf of Edwardsville; sister-in-laws Phyllis Hicks of Elsah and Cindi Lee of Cape Coral, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; Fred and Evelyn Mansholt, mother and father-in-law; Harley and Opal Hicks, brother-in-laws; Roland Hicks and Lynn Simburger.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: and/or American Diabetes Association.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

