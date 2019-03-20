BETTY HOLLAND

WOOD RIVER — Surrounded by her family's love, Mary Betty Holland went peacefully into the arms of her Lord at 3:31 a.m. on March 17, 2019.

Betty was born on Aug. 7, 1932 in Gallatin County, Illinois, the daughter of Floyd A. and Maxine (Lackey) Tite.

She married Raymond L. White in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1979. On June 6, 1981, she married Thomas W. Holland. They were together until his passing on Feb. 19, 2007.

Betty was a faithful member of the East Alton United Methodist Church. She possessed a selfless, generous heart and never missed a birthday or special occasion. She relished the holidays, especially Christmas, when her home was filled to overflowing and she delighted the children with Christmas carols on the piano. Betty enjoyed embroidery and playing cards, especially with her sisters. Above all else, she enjoyed simply spending time with her family whom she cherished dearly.

Betty is survived by her son, David (Sue) White of Menifee, California; grandchildren, Jessica (Carlos) Ferreira of Wellington, Florida, Jarrod (Emma) White of Vero Beach, Florida, Jacob White of Bastrop, Texas, Dylan White of Indio, California and Sydney White of Menifee; great grandchildren, Madeline, Evan and Chloe Ferreira, Joseph, Sara, Elisabeth and Rebekah White; sisters, Kay Pollard, Marsha Tassinari and Nancy Shaw all of East Alton, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Linda White and granddaughter, Molly Foster of Vero Beach, step-children, Jerry Ray Crotchett of Jerseyville, Illinois, Chris Holland of Wood River, Illinois, Robin (Ray) Armand of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Susan (Bill) Florent of Kirkwood, Missouri, grandchildren Casey, Megan and Tom Florent; cousin and life long best friend, Sharon Black of San Pedro, California; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Raymond C. White; brothers Bill Tite and Bobby Tite.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the East Alton United Methodist Church, where services will be conducted at noon, Monday, March 25. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Alton United Methodist Church.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.