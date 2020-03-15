MEDORA — Betty Jean Johnson, 94, died at 8:15 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Winchester, Illinois, and was one of two children born to Russell and Almetta (Orris) Eddinger.

Betty worked alongside her husband for many years on their family farm in Ruyle Township in Jersey County, where they lovingly raised their only son. Her true joy came from her family, and later in life was rewarded with her grandchildren who brought true joy to her family. She also watched and cared for many area children in her home, and was affectionately known by many as "Aunt Betty." She was a loyal and true friend, never to forget a birthday, and you could be certain that your day would be announced on WJBM Radio, as she would frequently call in to the "Birthday Show" to make sure that your name would be announced on the radio for your special day.

She married Wiley E. "Buck" Johnson Aug. 29, 1947, at the Bethel Baptist Church, in Jerseyville, and together they have been blessed with 72 years of marriage.

Surviving are her husband, Wiley "Buck" Johnson; a son and daughter in-law, Marty and Deb Johnson, of Medora; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jeremy and Jess Johnson, Justin and Esmerelda Johnson and April Cambron, all of Medora, Paige and Bill Norris, of Brighton, and Wiley Johnson and his companion, Kasey DeMond, of Godfrey; 10 great grandchildren, Kairegan, Briston and Layne Johnson, Christian and Hunter Johnson, Jerit, Mason and Lillian Cambron, and Van and Elaina Norris; a brother and sister in-law, Keith and Jean Eddinger, of Wood River; and, a sister in-law and brother in-law, Myrt and Alan Fricker, of Bethalto.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to either the Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville or to Angel Tree Ministries.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.