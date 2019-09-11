BETHALTO — Betty A. Killebrew, 80, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on March 19, 1939 in Hamburg, Illinois, the daughter of James R. and Xenna (Roach) Webster. On June 8, 1956 in East Alton, Illinois, Betty married Leo G. Killebrew.

Betty was a secretary for Olin Brass for many years and was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Killebrew of Bethalto; three children, Mark Killebrew (Kim) of Bethalto, Scott Killebrew (Lori) of Bethalto, and Wendy Lawrence (Steve) of Paragould, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Alton. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg.

Memorials may be made to the Indian Creek Cemetery or The Godfrey Church of Christ.

