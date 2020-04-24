ALTON — Betty A. Klaffer, 73, passed away at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hardin, Illinois, on Jan. 20, 1947, the daughter of Issac Abner and Wilma Bull Johnson. Betty married Richard Klaffer on June 6, 1981. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2016.

Betty left behind two sons, Robert Geber (Becky) of Hardin and Gary Gerber (Shelly) of Alton, Illinois; a daughter, Michele Gerber of Alton; three sisters, Teresa Hill, Carol Slaton, and Virginia Wallace; a brother, Donald Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband, Richard; and a sister, Letha Lawson.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive thru visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

We ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked.

A private graveside service will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

