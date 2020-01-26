EAST ALTON — Bettie Lou Lindley, age 88, of East Alton, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Doniphan, Missouri, the daughter of the late Ira Otto & Olive Mae Griffith.

Bettie ran a day care out of her home for many years in Edwardsville. She married Robert D. Lindley on Feb. 10, 1951, in Greenville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1988.

Bettie is survived by two son, Randy Lindley and wife Janet of Edwardsville and Dave Lindley and wife Beth of Evansville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Bettie was a graduate of Carrier Mills High School.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

The family request memorials to Family Hospice in Belleville or Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.