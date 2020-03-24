HARDIN — Betty J. McGinnis, 79, of Hardin, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1940 to the late Otto and Mildred (Elledge) Retzer. She married Robert J. Lorsbach Sr. on Sept. 6, 1958, he preceded her in death.

She then married Paul J. McGinnis on July 31, 1997, he also preceded her in death.

Betty was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin, St. Norbert's Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. She retired as secretary for St. Norbert's School and Church where she worked for many years.

She is survived by two children, Robin (Mark) Baalman and Chip (Tiara) Lorsbach; five grandkids, David (Abby) Baalman, Jason Baalman, Mary Baalman, Dylan Lorsbach, and Hannah Lorsbach; and one brother, Otto (Linda) Retzer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert J. Lorsbach Sr. and Paul J. McGinnis; and her sister, Millie Schumann.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Norbert's School.