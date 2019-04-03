BETTY MOLEN

BRIGHTON — Betty Ann (Morgan) Molen, 84, of Brighton went to be with the Lord at 4:16 p.m. on Monday April 1, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1934, in North Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Don and Emma Grace (Crenshaw) Morgan. She moved to Mt. Vernon, Illinois when she was nine years of age.

Betty was the beloved wife of Rev. J. Darrell Molen for 62 years. They married at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon on June 9, 1956. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Darrell, she is survived by three children Candace (Richard) Stuckey of Bethalto, Illinois, Jan (Brent) Kessinger of Brighton, Illinois, and Darla (Chad) Bennett of Monett, Missouri; grandchildren Nick and Conner Kessinger, Shaun Stuckey, Mikayla and Sabrina Bennett; step grandchildren Sarah Vogelman and Jesse Stuckey; Great grandchildren Kyndle and Kason Stuckey and Harper Kessinger; sister in law Shirley Morgan and several nieces and nephews.

Betty graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School, and attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and graduated from Union University, Jackson, Tennesse. in 1960, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She had a minor in Art and painted many landscapes throughout the years. Betty loved the Lord and was a believer for 70 years. She taught Sunday School for about 60 years in various churches. She loved to bake, was an excellent seamstress, and an artist. She served as assistant clerk for the Illinois Baptist State Association and was a member of the Homemaker's Association for over 50 years. She was a Women's Missionary Union member for many years as well. Betty also was a clerk for 16 years of Macoupin Baptist Association and held other offices as well.

In addition to her parents, Don and Emma Grace, she was preceded in death by her brother Wendell Morgan.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Girard, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence or .

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com