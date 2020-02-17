BRIGHTON — Betty Pattillo, 91, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1928 south of Tokyo Japan to the late Yasuke and Teru (Ozawa) Sugimoto.

Betty married Frank Pattillo on Dec. 28, 1950 in Kobe, Japan. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alton, Illinois. Betty loved taking care of her family and enjoyed crafting, painting, dancing, singing, crocheting, and playing bingo. Her family will always remember her great sense of humor.

She is survived by three children, R. Teru McAfee, Miki (Brian) Seaborn, and Michael (Jody) Pattillo; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; along with several family members in Japan.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Yasuke and Teru; husband, Frank; son, Luther Pattillo; two grandchildren and three brothers.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alton.

Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's.

