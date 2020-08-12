ALTON — Betty Pirtle, 77, passed away at7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born Oct. 12, 1942 to Cecil and Norma (Mullinax) Reed. Betty married Roy Pirtle on May 26.1962 in Brookport, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2018.

Betty enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Betty is survived by her children, Richard Pirtle of Godfrey, Illinois, and Darla Stumpe (James ) of Medora, Illinois; a brother, Mark Reed (Ann) of Kevil, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jennifer Stumpe of Wood River, Illinois, Jamie Walker (Olivia) of Rockbridge, Illinois, Faith Jenkins (Ryan) of Godfrey, Lucas Pirtle of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Jonathan Pirtle of Jerseyville; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Deweese (Clifton) of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Robert Reed.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 14, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.