1/1
Betty Pirtle
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Betty Pirtle, 77, passed away at7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born Oct. 12, 1942 to Cecil and Norma (Mullinax) Reed. Betty married Roy Pirtle on May 26.1962 in Brookport, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2018.

Betty enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Betty is survived by her children, Richard Pirtle of Godfrey, Illinois, and Darla Stumpe (James ) of Medora, Illinois; a brother, Mark Reed (Ann) of Kevil, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jennifer Stumpe of Wood River, Illinois, Jamie Walker (Olivia) of Rockbridge, Illinois, Faith Jenkins (Ryan) of Godfrey, Lucas Pirtle of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Jonathan Pirtle of Jerseyville; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Deweese (Clifton) of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Robert Reed.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 14, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved