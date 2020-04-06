BETHALTO — Betty Jean Pitchford, 82, passed away at 3:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Alton, Illinois, Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in East Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lowell Alard and Rita Elizabeth (Taylor) Pitchford.

Survivors include two daughters, LeeAnn Eckhardt of South Roxana, Illinois, and Terri McInnis and her husband Neil, Jr. of Wood River, Illinois; a son, Scott Hellemeyer and his wife Charlotte of East Alton; nine grandchildren, Chad Eckhardt and his companion Carolyn Jakubczak of Ohio, Chelsy McInnis and her companion Ken Earley of St. Louis, Missouri, Neil McInnis III and his companion Heather Rose of Moro, Illinois, Bailey Hellemeyer and her companion Zach Heistand of Godfrey, Illinois, Shelby Hellemeyer of East Alton, Jamie Gross and her husband Alex of Florida, Joshua Palmer and his wife Lori of Bethalto, Jeremy Palmer of Bethalto, and Will Maynard of Wood River; four great-grandchildren, Lucy Maynard, Michelle Gross, Megan Gross, and Noah Palmer; a sister, Pat Pitchford of East Alton; a brother, Robert Pitchford of Arkansas; and many other extended family and friends.

Betty was employed at D'Adrian Gardens as a physical therapy aide for over thirty years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Bethalto Church of God where she helped with Children's Church for over 20 years and was active with the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashly Maynard; a great grandson, Vincent Maynard; and a niece, Desiree Lara.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to We Rock the Spectrum, 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025, or to Don't Sit Out at www.dontsititout.org.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.