ALTON — Betty Ann Schmidt, 72, died at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home. Born Dec. 11, 1946 in Alton, she was the daughter of James T. and Mildred P. (Bass) Bentley.

Mrs. Schmidt was an administrative assistant for Defense Contract Audit Agency. She was a member of the DAR and volunteered at Alton Memorial Hospital for 20 years. On Oct. 5, 1968 she married Donald Lee Schmidt Sr. in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2018.

Surviving are two sons, Donald L. "Lee" Schmidt Jr. (Lisa) of Hecker, Illinois, and William T. "Bill" Schmidt (Christina) of Alton, three grandchildren, Tommy, Devin and Eric. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Bentley Jr. and two sisters, Dorothy Headley and Mary Haggar.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.