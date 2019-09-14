MEDORA — Betty Rose Scott, 86, of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Virden, Illinois, daughter of the late William A. and Gladys (Mitchel) Summers.

On Oct. 25, 1952, Betty married Leo Paul Scott in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2012.

Betty was a devoted wife, and mother of four. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She enjoyed working with her hands making stained glass works, and dolls. As the mother of four and grandmother of 28, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Paula and Richard Bohannon of Wisconsin, Randal and Kathy Scott of Medora, Pamela Kramer (Eric Brackett) of North Carolina, David and Liezl Scott of Jerseyville, Illinois; 12 grandchildren, Hollie (Dwayne) Nixon, Jamie (Marty) Droege, Jessica Scott (Ryan Schmidt), Kaysee (Devin) Johnson, Steven (Brooke) Scott, Michael (Robyn) Bohannon, Daniel (Michelle) Scott, Christine (Shane) Nance, Kylie Scott, Cheyenne Scott, Avery (Mariah) Kramer, Adrienne Kramer; and 16 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eldora Merrit, Ruth Clark, John Summers, Ernest Summers, Lee Summers, Glen Summers, and Floyd Summers; and one son in law, Michael Kramer.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora, Illinois. Joel Lohr will officiate.

Burial will follow in Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to either Medora Fire Dept. or Bethel Baptist Church.

