WOOD RIVER — Betty L. Selhime, 77, went to be with the Lord, 11:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Clinton, Kentucky, on June 24, 1942, she was the daughter of Earnest and Elizabeth (Moore) Via.

She had worked as a caregiver for Visiting Nurses (VNA).

On Nov. 10, 1959 in Granite City, Illinois, she married David R. Selhime. He died Nov. 26, 2018.

Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (Wes) Cannon of Wood River, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Kristine (Sean) Main, Morgan Selhime, Jacob Lavite, Michael Selhime, Madison Selhime, Hailey and Hunter Fabry; three great-grandchildren; brother, Earnest Via, Jr.; and sisters, Fran Scheurer, Margaret Butkovich, Rita Minor, Martha Scaturro and Vicki Unger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Selhime; daughters, Brenda Selhime and Susan Selhime; and a sister, Earnestine Militello.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.