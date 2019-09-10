GODFREY — Betty M. Siemer, 72, died at 5:58 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Joseph B. and Eunice (McDow) Stiritz.

Betty graduated from Alton High School in 1964. She attended SIUE, graduating in 1969 with a degree in Social Studies. She retired from the Alton School District in 2003 after over 30 years of service. She was a member of I.R.T.A. and a past member of the Godfrey Women's Club. She enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling and especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

On June 11, 1976 she married G. Michael Siemer at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Erin Leigh Siemer of St. Louis; a son and daughter-in-law, Justin Michael and Sarah Siemer of Shoreview, Minnesota; a granddaughter, Louise Siemer; and two sisters, Pat Ward and Linda Boehler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and William Stiritz, and two sisters, Peggy Stiritz and Janet Ragsdale.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be private at St. John's Cemetery in Carrollton. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter, the Oasis Women's Center or Nurses Without Borders. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.