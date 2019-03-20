STEINHOFF
WEST ALTON —Betty Jane Steinhoff, 89, died peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Garden View Care Center in O'Fallon, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 23 at Immaculate Conception Church in West Alton, Illinois. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in West Alton. Memorials may be made to Masses, Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.staten-2Dfine.com