SUHRE
MANCHESTER — Betty A. Suhre, age 87 of Manchester, Michigan, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Manchester. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the church. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Center-Chelsea, MI.