JERSEYVILLE — Betty Ruth Varble, age 91, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born in White Hall, Illinois, on April 26, 1928 to the late Lynn Ridings and Mabel (Cox) Saupe and was a graduate of Carrollton High School.

She married Harry Langdon Varble on April 4, 1947 in Altamont, Illinois, and together they raised their three children and shared in 65 years of marriage prior to his death on July 25, 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca MacLean of Palatine, Illinois; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David and Tanya Varble of Placida, Florida and Dr. Patrick and Kristy Varble of Jerseyville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Edward and Liz Cheatham, Michael and Ann Cheatham, Melissa and Rick Haering, Dr. Zachary and Dr. Amy Varble, Sarah and Dr. Adam DeVore, Jacob Varble and Aly Varble; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David MacLean; a brother and sister in-law, James and Darlene Ridings; as well as a sister and brother in-law, Lois and Franklin Sullivan.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, with graveside services immediately following at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Panther Athletic Club or to the .

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of arrangements.

