JERSEYVILLE — Betty Louis Womack, 84, died at 6:08 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Nutwood, Illinois, on Jan. 6, 1935, one of three children born to Clyde William and Opal (Schmidt) Isringhausen.

A resident of Jersey County her entire life, Betty graduated in 1953 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Shortly after, she married Thomas Leo Womack on Nov. 22, 1953 at the former Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church in Jerseyville. Together, they were blessed with three daughters and 64 years of marriage prior to his death on March 5, 2018.

First and foremost, Betty was a devoted, loving wife and mother, who chose to stay at home and care for her children and family.

Later in life she worked as a baker at Josephine's Tea Room in Godfrey, Illinois, and served as a secretary at the Delhi Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three daughters and sons in-law, Sherry and Roger Freand of Jerseyville, Cynthia and Chuck Taylor of Arcadia, Florida, and Linda and David Wright of Brighton, Illinois; Seven grandchildren and their spouses,

Cory and Anne Freand of St. James, Missouri, Josh Freand of Piasa, Illinois, Jessica Hoffman of Jerseyville, Katie and Matt Acord of Brighton, Andrea and Andrea Taylor, Hannah Taylor and Micah Taylor all of Florida; five great grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary, Asher, Eli and Gunnar; one great-great granddaughter, Hannah; and a brother, Virgil Isringhausen of McLean, Illinois.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Isringhausen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

She will be laid to rest at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.