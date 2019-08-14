GRANITE CITY — Betty Jo (Turner) Zyung was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, on Jan. 15, 1944. She was a resident of Venice, Illinois where she lived with her family on Abbott Street. Betty passed away in San Jose, California, on Aug. 1, 2019. She was 75 years young.

Betty Jo graduated from Venice High School in 1961. She was crowned Miss Venetian representing the school and the yearbook. She was well-liked by her classmates. There were many friends at VHS.

Betty graduated from SIU in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. She taught school in the area. Teaching reading was a passion and after earning some experience with young minds, she was promoted to Reading Coordinator, mentoring other teachers. Betty was a devoted Christian, and she shared scripture quotes on her cards and letters. She was an active person who went out daily for walks in the area as well as riding her bike.

Preceding her in death were her parents, J.W. and Josephine (Gudac) Turner, and her brother James Turner, as well as her best friend Wanda (Black) Sweeney.

Surviving are her sons, Geoffrey ( Rayanna) Zyung and Eric Zyung, as well as brothers Russell (Linda) Turner and Albert Turner, former husband Ji Zyung, whom she married on Sept. 12, 1964, and seven grandchildren Aaron, Ryan, Nathan, Cameron, Kylee, Madysen, and Brayden, many nieces and nephews as well as many Gudac, Majetic and Turner cousins, and also many Venetian friends.

Betty's wishes were for cremation and no funeral service. Please pray for the family as they grieve her death.