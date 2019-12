GODFREY — Beulah Jacobson Allayaud, age 100, mother of Jody Hoffmann, grandmother to Ericka and Lori Hoffmann, passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born Dec. 21, 1918. Per her request, her body was cremated and no services are scheduled.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.