BEULAH KAUL

BETHALTO — Beulah Bernice Kaul, 95, of Bethalto, Illinois, was peacefully called home by the sweet Lord Jesus at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Beulah was born July 13, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri, the only child of the late Jesse Edward and Bertha Catherine Solberger. Beulah married the Rev. Dr. Arthur O. Kaul in St. Louis on Jan. 27, 1945. Rev Kaul preceded her in death in 1989.

In addition to Beulah's parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by four of her six sons, Arthur, Timothy, Daniel and Mark.

Surviving are her sons Jonathan M. Kaul of Bethalto and Luther J. Kaul of Evansville, Indiana; five grandchildren (six great-grandchildren), Steven (Ridley) Kaul, Tina (Erin and Haley) Shewmake, Kathryn (Mya) Hunt, Timothy (Brandon and Ashley) Kaul, and Jason Kaul.

At Beulah's request, her numerous accomplishments and activities in the service of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will not be listed. She often said in humility "It's not about me, I'm simply sharing God's love for all of us".

In celebration of Beulah's homecoming, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Rev Mark Hofferber will officiate.

Known locally as the "God bless you" lady, her "God bless you" bookmark cards could be found throughout the greater Alton area and with anyone who had contact with her.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills, IL 62018, or St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT 59004-1001.

