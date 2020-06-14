Beverly Camerer
MURRAYVILLE — Beverley "Tucker" Camerer, 81, of Murrayville, died early Saturday morning June 13, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Born Sept. 30, 1938, in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Carl Isaac and Matilda "Tillie" (Wollenweber) Camerer.

He married the former Grace Risener May 8, 1960, and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Todd (Katherine) Camerer, of Bethalto, a daughter, Terri Camerer-Greenwood (loving companion Dale Coffman), of Murrayville, and grandchildren Tyler Camerer, Natalie Camerer, Evan Greenwood and Nathan Greenwood, great grandchildren Miles Camerer, Sybil Orvis and Tucker Lee Greenwood, and a brother, Gary Camerer, of Gillespie, a sister-in-law, Darielle Camerer, of Eldred, a brother-in-law, Jake Reno, of Jerseyville, and a sister-in-law, Margaret Camerer, of Eldred.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Betty Reno, and three brothers, Carl Camerer Jr., Charlie Camerer and Larry Camerer.

Tucker was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a custom applicator of farm chemicals for many farmers and a self-employed truck driver. He loved to work, work, work! Tucker also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. There was nothing Tucker couldn't fix — or at least attempt to fix — and loved teaching those same skills to his grandkids. He had a heart of gold. Tucker never met a stranger no matter what part of the country his travels took him to. He always greeted you with a handshake and a smile.

Due to current restrictions private services will be held.

Memorials donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Memorial Home Hospice and mailed to the funeral home at Airsman-Hires, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, Illinois, 62016. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
