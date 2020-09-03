ALTON — Beverly "Joan" Combs, 80, passed away at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Riverside Healthcare.

She was born Dec. 13, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, to Archie and Theresa (Duncan) Robison. Beverly married Clifford "Kip" Combs in 1964 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death in April of 1985

Joan was a member of Brown St. Baptist Church. She loved the Cardinals and Wood River Oilers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and had a soft spot for animals.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Tracey Combs and Toni Combs of Bethalto, Illinois; three grandchildren, Nicole St. Peters, Richard and Steven Steele; five great-grandchildren, Marc, Brayden and Kaylin St. Peters, Riley Morris, and Remington Steele; a sister, Janet (Don) Hall of Greenville, SC; and two nieces, Amber Robison and Emily Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Jim Robison.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, noon at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Greg Linscott officiating. Family would like to request masks and casual attire to be worn.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's.

