CONWAY

WHITE HALL — Beverly Ann Conway, 76, of White Hall formerly of Roodhouse, died early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at the White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial at the White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.