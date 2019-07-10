BEVERLY HICKMAN

ALTON — Beverly (Webb) Hickman, age 59, departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Lionell Webb Sr. of East St. Louis, Illinois and the late Phyllis (Fultz) Webb. She received her formal education from the East St. Louis School District. Beverly married Maurice Hickman on Aug. 8, 1987 in Alton, Illinois, he preceded her in death on June 14, 1991. She received her Bachelor of Psychology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Beverly was employed with Chester and Alton Mental health Center. She served the State of Illinois for 21 years as a Security Therapy Aide I and II.

During her lifetime she was a friend to all with a smile that would brighten up a room. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with family and friends.

She is survived by her father Lionell (Gail) Webb, her sons LaMarcus Webb of Alton and Moncharo "Monte" Webb of Cahokia; her grandson Jacquez Webb, 2 sisters Patricia Royal-Jones of E. St. Louis and Marilyn Royal of Virginia; 4 brothers, John Royal of Alton, Lionell Webb Jr. of Washington, Lydel and Tawain both of St. Louis, 3 aunts Barbara Cash-Webb, Virginia Thompson and Aunt Betty, extended families a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton

Visitation to continue on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon also at the funeral home.

Burial will be on Monday, July 15 at 10:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.