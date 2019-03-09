BEVERLY SUTTON

ALTON — Beverley Sutton passed away Feb. 18, 2019 with her daughters at her side.

Beverley was born June 30, 1939, in Albion, Illinois. She is the daughter of Henry A. Simpson and Mildred W. Simpson of Albion. Beverley moved to St. Louis, Missouri for a while as a child, and then moved to Alton, Illinois, where she spent most of her life.

Beverley graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1957. She went on to the Alton Memorial School of Nursing where she obtained her R.N. in 1961. She went back to school and obtained a BS degree in 1994. Beverley worked for Alton Memorial Hospital for her entire nursing career. She worked her way up from surgery/recovery nurse to the Chief Nurse Executive at Alton Memorial Hospital at the time of her retirement in 2000.

Beverley married Thomas W. Sutton in 1960. Together they raised two daughters, Debra A. Funk (of Holts Summit, Missouri) and Elizabeth A. Ortega (of Fort Collins, Colorado). After they both retired, they moved to Livermore, Colorado, where they lived for 16 years. They enjoyed traveling and camping throughout their life together. They were also both volunteers with the Glacier View Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Chapel in the Pines church in Red Feather, Colorado. Beverley volunteered at the church's thrift shop. When Beverley moved to Missouri following the passing of her husband in 2016, she volunteered with the Holts Summit Fire Protection District. Beverley loved to sew and especially enjoyed quilt-making and time with her beloved dog, Gabby.

Beverley was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She leaves behind her daughters and two brothers, Gary Simpson of Kissimmee, Florida and David Simpson of Danville, Pennsylvania. She also had six grandchildren, Jason, Sara and Andy Funk and Michael, Allea and Jack Ortega. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Beverley's life will be held at a time to be determined in Red Feather, Colorado. Dulle Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Missouri has an obituary posted on their website and will post the date of the memorial service as soon as it is available.