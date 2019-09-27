JERSEYVILLE — Sandra Ruth (Frazier) Kuehnel left her earthly home, to meet her Lord, on Sept. 21, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1937 in White Hall, Illinois, the only daughter of Thomas & Ruth (Black) Frazier. She attended Delhi, Otterville, and Jerseyville East Elementary Schools, and Jersey Community High School, where she graduated with honors.

During her married life she enjoyed quilting, ceramics, crocheting, painting, sewing, and studying the Bible. She was a secretary at Jerseyville East Elementary School for over 30 years and was a "sub secretary" after she retired in 1996, working in most of Jersey Community Unit #100 schools. The staff at East Elementary and co-workers at other schools were her "other family" and she loved them and the students.

As a member of Delhi Baptist Church since her early teens, she was at various times a teacher, primary superintendent, choir member, and "penny lady" at Vacation Bible School. In later years, she enjoyed attending Grace Community Baptist Church, where she was a member.

William (Bill) "Two-Gun" Kuehnel left his earthly home, to meet his Lord, three days after his wife Sandra died, on Sept. 24, 2019. He was born on Aug. 24, 1932 in Godfrey, Illinois, the seventh child of William Henry & Viola (Grover) Kuehnel. In later years, he attended Grace Community Baptist Church. Bill retired from Olin Corporation in 1994, and he previously worked at Gorman Brothers Redi-Mix.

He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army as a "M.P." during the last days of the war, and after the signing of the Armistice of the Korean War. His job was guarding and protecting the Neutral Nations Inspecting Teams, which made sure the Armistice was kept. He continued his devotion to his country by flying the U.S. flag every day of his life. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Jerseyville American Legion and held many different offices in those organizations. Bill was instrumental in updating and rebuilding the Veteran's Memorial at the Jersey County Courthouse in 2010 and took great pride in that effort. Bill was a member of a slow-pitch softball family.

During the 60's, 70s, and 80's he made friends for life while enjoying the sport. He and his brothers (Jim, Jake, and Rob) all participated in their favorite game, as did his sons. He was well-respected by younger and older players alike, and the young ones often seeking his advice on various aspects of "hitting and playing 3rd". He later managed several teams to winning seasons. Bill and Sandra were married on June 10, 1955 at Delhi Baptist Church. They celebrated 64 years together.

Sandra and Bill are the parents of Russell (Jeri), Terry, Rick, Randy, Scott (deceased), and Aaron (Francine). They dearly cherished her six sons, twelve grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. The grandchildren are Adam (Katie), Jacob (Jenni), Becca, Seth (Kristen), Ashton, Jamie (Shaun), Jason (Cassi), Andrew (Maggie), Tara (Josh Hayes), Traci (Troy Shaw), Allyson, Ryan, and Nichole. The great-grandchildren are Arianna, Draven, Noah, Will, Dylan, Logan, Brady, Parker, Carson, Emily Ann, Carter, Jameson, and Wesley. Sandra's siblings: James (Peggy) and Dennis (Connie), and sister-in-law: Frances "Butch" Frazier. Bill's siblings: Edith Scott, Opal (Jiggs) Kallal, Jenny (Reverend Clyde) Myers, Jim (Madeline) Kuehnel, Herman Kuehnel, and Rob (Norma) Kuehnel, and sister-in-law: Mary Kuehnel. They were preceded in death by their son: Scott "Buck" Kuehnel; her parents; her brother: Thomas M. Frazier; his parents; his siblings: Edward Kuehnel, Helen (Vernon) Bounds, Thomas (Marcella) Kuehnel, Eugene Kuehnel, and his brother-in-law: William Scott; his five nephews: Richard Kuehnel, Randy Scoggins, Gary Kuehnel, Bobby Kuehnel, and Ed Kallal. After their retirement, Bill and Sandy spent many happy hours at ballgames and dance recitals of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They spent their latter days the same as their earlier ones, happily at ballgames. Their love for Yadi (AJ's dog) kept them young at heart. Anytime that was spent with family was a happy day.

Visitation for both Bill and Sandra will be on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 1-5 p.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church in Jerseyville on County Road. Funeral for both Bill and Sandra will be on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Officiating the service will be Pastor Robert McNutt. They will be laid to rest together at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Military rites will be held for Bill by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Grace Community Baptist Church, or the .