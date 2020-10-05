Bill Davis

KENTUCKY — Bill G. Davis, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County hospital.

He was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Hickman County, Kentucky, to Theodore (Tedd) R. and Eva (Greer) Davis.

He was the beloved husband of Pearl (Dreier) Davis whom he married on July 9, 1971. He was preceded in death by Pearl in 2012 and his first wife Patricia (Strahan) Davis.

He was the loving father of Marcia (Randall) Orban of Murray, Brian (Debbie) Davis of Litchfield, Illinois, Glen (Lisa) Davis of Jerseyville, Illinois, Rebecca (Steve) Korte of Brighton, Illinois, and Jerry (Ming) Ferguson of London, England.

He is survived by his sister, Evalena (Davis) O'dell of Alton, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Walter A. and Roy Lee Davis; infant son, James Keith; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylah, William and Hannah.

After graduating from Alton High School in 1950, he received a BS degree in industrial engineering from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and his MBA from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

He was a chief industrial engineer with Laclede Steel in Alton, Illinois, for many years. Upon his retirement from Laclede he continued to work as an engineering consultant and most recently with Edward Jones in Murray.

He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was a Rotary member and very active in his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray is in charge of the cremation and following inurnment with a private family service.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Noble Park in Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Murray Rotary Foundation for Families and Children, PO Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, where Bill served as a board member.

Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.