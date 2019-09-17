ALTON — William "Bill" Francis Delehanty passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1941 in Alton, Illinois the youngest child of Harry Joseph and Flora Mae (Massears) Delehanty. Bill married Constance "Connie" Spurgeon on March 13, 1971 at Friendship Baptist Church in East Alton, Illinois.

He served in the United States Army as a communications specialist from 1961-1967. Bill was an employee of H. A. Nevlin at Owens, Illinois and a member of the Teamsters Local 525 for 18 years. He retired from Olin Corporation in 2003 and was a former member of the Alton Eagles Lodge 254. Bill was a family man who enjoyed telling a good story or a funny joke (more than twice), cookouts, fishing and drag car races with his children. In his younger days he loved to go camping, canoeing, giving an old rust bucket a new coat of paint, and going dancing with Connie.

Bill is survived by his wife, Connie; six children, Rebecca (Mark) Weirich, Stacey Cunningham, Richard Cunningham, William Delehanty, Michelle (Jeff) Delehanty, and Amanda (Brent) Marburger; four granddaughters, Kaci Weirich, Kylie Wood, Meghan Cunningham and Rachel Cunningham; two grandsons, Mason and Bryce Marburger; and four great-grandchildren. His brother, Herbert (Gerry) Delehanty, of St. Charles, Missouri, and sister Shirley Heitzman of Las Vegas, Nevado, also survive.

A celebration of life will be held at Bethalto Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where the Alton VFW Post 1308 will conduct full military rites at noon.

Memorials may be made to Southern Illinois Hospice.

