BILL LYNCH

SPRINGFIELD — Bill (Harry William Lynch) Sr. passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Illinois after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born March 18, 1953 in Wood River, Illinois. He was the 4th child of 7 children born to Aria Ann (Ringering) and Miles Robert, Sr. Lynch.

Bill or "Billy" was known for his quick wit and animated infectious personality; a unique charismatic character in every sense of the word! Everyone who knew him will tell you that just hearing his name would bring a smile and hilarious story to tell about their time with him. He married his high school sweetheart, LouAnn (Potter) and later moved to Chicago at 20 years old to pursue a career in the car sales business.

Despite his young age with little experience, Billy was promoted from an entry-level salesman to Finance Manager. Billy's success in Chicago was later rewarded with an offer as General Manager of Friendly Chevrolet in Springfield.

Billy was in the car business for 42 years. He and LouAnn even reached their dream of having a house on Lake Springfield, where he was so proud to have raised his family.

Bill is survived by his children, Tara (Nick) Thompson, Brian (Lisa), Bill Jr. (Emily), Elizabeth and Zachary; 7 grandchildren, Sierra, Cinta (Aaron), Sophia, Carter, Camden, Harry, and baby Carson; 3 great grandchildren Brooklyn, Arieanna, and Kolton. Brothers, Randy (Bev) and Miles (Angel), sisters Aria Ann (Dan) Swarringim and Judith (Wayne) Hoxsie; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, LouAnn; parents; brothers, Timothy "Timmy" and Robert "Bobby"; sister-in-law Marie (Holder) Lynch; nephew Jeremy Lynch; maternal grandparents Blanche (Hoehn) and Harry Ringering; paternal grandparents Hallie (Tober) and Zeph Lynch.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Anchor Boat Club in Springfield. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, followed by lunch at the East Alton American Legion Post 794 from 12-3 p.m.

We welcome everyone who knew Bill to come and share their stories with his family and laugh in Bill's honor. There will never be another Bill, but we are all comforted knowing he is reunited with LouAnn and they are having a celebration in heaven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude. Condolences may be left at Lincoln Land Cremation Society. https://www.lincolnlandcs.com/