JERSEYVILLE — William "Bill" Gerald Maupin, 75, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 30, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, to William Henry and Mary Lee (Wingert) Maupin. Bill was a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School and of Washington University, University College, St. Louis, Missouri. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Bill then married Janis K. Greeling on Oct. 27, 1978.

He was a member of the Carpenters Union for over 50 years, and a Superintendent for RCS Construction for over 20 years. He was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church, a Jersey County Farm Bureau Director, and a trustee for Otter Creek Township. Bill also owned and operated the family farm near Otterville, Illinois. He enjoyed raising cattle, fishing, camping, hiking, and riding his Goldwing.

Bill is survived by his wife: Janis Maupin; four sons, James, Thomas, Timothy, and Jonathan; two daughters, Susan Elmendorf and Bethany Peters; 1 step-daughter, Alicia Kochanski; nine grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister Ruth Ann Wiese. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Irma (Tedrick) Maupin; sister, Marilyn Hart; and grandson, Ethan Maupin.

A visitation service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Dow Southern Baptist Church from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. led by Pastor David Brown. A private burial will be held at a later date with Military Graveside Rites by the American Legion Post #492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dow Southern Baptist Church or the Otter Creek Township.