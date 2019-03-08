BILL MCCOY

ALTON — Bill McCoy, 62, of O'Fallon, Missouri passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on April 2, 1956 to the late Lawrence McCoy and Estelle Steinmann (nee: Foster).

He was married to Linda McCoy for 24 years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his son Andrew, but most of all he was a family man.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda Kathryn McCoy; children, Christina McCoy, Erica (Mike Bauman) Price and Andrew McCoy; grandchildren, Chase Reed, Jazmine Reed and Gunner Bauman; great-grandchild, Trenton Reed; siblings, Larry (Barb) McCoy, Lonnie (Donna) McCoy, Cheryl (Gary) Pyle, Elaine (Sherri) McCoy, Beverly (Rick) Workman, Christopher (Sungi) Steinmann and Angie Babb; in-laws, Steve (Nadene) Fink, Terri (Jay) Darnell, Carolyn (Chris) Sarginson, David (Jennifer) Fink and Doug (Laura) Fink; 29 nieces and nephews; special aunt, Betsy Foster. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence McCoy and Estelle Steinmann; and special cousin, Randy Foster.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376.

Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376 with Rev. Danny Smith officiating.

Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or online at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or online at www.nmcrs.org/.