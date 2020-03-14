GODFREY — Bill McCoy died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on July 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Ruth (Barnes) and Roy McCoy. He is survived by his wife Donna (Matthews) whom he married on Dec. 23, 1954.

He is survived by a brother Don and his wife Bev of Chantilly, Virginia; his brother Joe and his wife Christina, of Herculaneum, Missouri; a brother-in-law John Carter and wife Nancy, of Overland Park, Kansas; also grandchildren, Kevin, Karch, Kelsey, and Kraig; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Dave, who died in 2019. Dave's wife Shirley, of East Alton, survives.

He is also preceded in death by his oldest son, Kevin. Kevin who died Sept. 17, 1975.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Alton Eagles, and the Alton Motorboat Club. Bill loved RV'ing and camping; he especially loved family trips to Lake Norfork, Arkansas. He also loved traveling to various major league baseball stadiums and to his grandkids colleges for music and sports events.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon Friday, March 20, in The Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend Janet Riley.

Per his request, his body was donated to the Washington University School Of Medicine.

Donations can be made to the Church or the .

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.