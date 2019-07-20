GLEN CARBON — Billie L. Drakes, 86, died at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Born July 2, 1933 in Alton, she was the daughter of Everett and Opal (Wooff) Pollard. Billie retired as a secretary for the Olin Corporation and was a member of Abundant Life Community Church.

Early in life she loved traveling. She was an excellent marksman and was the 1966 Ladies Champion of the Winchester Bridgeton Gun Club in the skeet category. Billie loved music especially Frankie Laine and his western songs. She loved her church and the Lord serving many years as a greeter welcoming her friends as they arrived greeting them with a smile and a hug. Billie was also greatly supportive of ministries around the world including the Billie Graham Evangelistic Association, Samaritian's Purse, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Assemblies of God World Missions. She was also a great supporter of St. Louis and Saint Jude Children's Hospitals. Billie was enormously generous.

In September 1957 she married William Barron Drakes in Alton. They lived 34 years in Northern Missouri. He preceded her in death. She is survived by several cousins.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Missions Fund at Abundant Life Community Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.