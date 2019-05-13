BILLIE KILLAM

LAWRENCE — Billie Louise Killam, 91, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas following a short illness.

A daughter of the late Loyd Corn and Fronia Ozborn , she was born Jan. 31, 1928 in McLeansboro, Illinois.

She was a Bank Teller at First National Bank in downtown Alton for many years. Billie was an active member of 12th Street Presbyterian Church where she served as church treasurer.

Billie was also an active soccer fan attending most of her granddaughters soccer games. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and after moving to Lawrence. was able to spend time with her great grandchildren.

Billie Corn and Donald Dean Killam were married on March 15, 1947 at the manse of Twelfth Street Presbyterian Church in Alton. Donald preceded her in death Oct. 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Kurt V. Killam of Galesburg, Illinois and Karl S. and his wife, Nancy J. Killam of Lawrence; two grandchildren, Sarah J. Schmitt and her husband, Peter and son Liam of Lawrence; Karla M. Letourneau and her husband, Jacob and daughter Isla of Eudora, Kansas.

Private services will be held at Liberty Cemetery in Jacksonville, Illinois.