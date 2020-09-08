Billie McDermott

BETHALTO — Billie "Jack" McDermott, 81, entered into his eternal reward on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with Covid19.

Jack was born on Jan. 30, 1939 in Blytheville, Arkansas.

He was the son of Richard and Tommie (Carson) McDermott. Jack married Peggy Thornton on May 10, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri. They have been married for 59 years.

Jack served his country in the National Guard and retired from Laclede Steel after 42 years as an electrician.

He was baptized and a Christian. He attended multiple Church of Christ churches in his lifetime.

He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union and had been a shop steward with the union for many years.

Jack was proud to be a lifetime member of the Democratic party.

He enjoyed spending time at The Lake of the Ozarks, traveling with his family, fishing, family pets, boating, watching westerns, and was an avid Audie Murphy fan.

Most of all he loved watching his grandsons in their endeavors. He could be seen watching Riley play football and enjoying Nick's drag races.

In addition to his wife of 59 years; he is survived by his children, Lisa and Greg Fowler of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, & Robin and Joe Ripper of East Alton, Illinois; brothers, Gene (Cheryl) McDermott of St. Louis, & James (Martha) McDermott of Tennessee, sister, Faye Anderson of St. Louis; grandchildren, Nick Fowler and fiance Chelsea Schien, and Riley Ripper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Noiseworthy; brother, Charlie McDermott; and a brother who died as an infant.

Memorials may be given to Hope Animal Rescue and/or Lindenwood Football. These have been chosen because Jack was happiest doing what his family enjoyed.

Due to Covid, the family has decided on no services and will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.