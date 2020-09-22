BRIGHTON — Billie Waltz, 86, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born Dec. 26, 1933 in Eldorado, Illinois, he was a son of David and Gwendolyn Pearl (Edwards) Waltz.

He married Lily Marie (Cook) April 12, 1953 in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death June 26, 2013.

Billie worked at the loading dock for Peavey Mill in Alton for 30 years.

After retirement, he worked alongside his wife at the Riverbend Community Service Center, providing food and assistance to many less fortunate families.

He also was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his children, Roger Waltz of Godfrey, Illinois, Deborah (Joe) Conrad of San Antonio, Texas, and Glenda McGee of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and his adopted son, John Dudrey of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, Illinois. Rev. Dale Barnhurst will officiate.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.