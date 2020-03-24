WINCHESTER — Billy Darrell Brockhouse, 76, of Winchester, Missouri, known to many as "Billy Joe" or simply "Coach" Brockhouse passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 in Winchester. He was born July 27, 1943 in Winchester the son of the late William August and Madelyn Mae Pile Brockhouse.

He married Denise Rae McConathy of Roodhouse and together they had two children Jeffery Scott and Jayme Rae. Billy was a 1961 graduate of Winchester High School, and 1967 graduate of Western Illinois University, where he was a standout athlete, and also inducted into the Western Hall of Fame in 1993. He played 4 years in the Canadian Football League; He was a teacher and coach. His career taking him to New Mexico State, University of Florida, Texarkana, Texas, Carrollton High School, North Greene High School, Alton High, Edwardsville High. He was also taught in the Illinois Corrections Department in Mount Sterling, worked as a Juvenile Probation officer and was head of security for Busch Stadium Concessions for 17 years. He was of the Lutheran faith. Even though he was more recognized as a coach, teaching was his greatest joy. Seeing the potential in a student and getting their very best from them.

Surviving is his daughter, Jayme Rae Yates of Franklin,Tennessee; two grandchildren, Abbey Rae Hentrich and Saddler Bryant Yates; siblings, Linda Swartz, Dick Brockhouse, Larry Lee Brockhouse, Michael Keith Brockhouse, Sandra Kay (Don) Hankins and Donald Roy Brockhouse all of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his infant son Jeffery Scott Brockhouse; sister, Barbara Lawson (surviving husband Fred of Jacksonville); also brothers, Russell Brockhouse, Rex Brockhouse and Jerry Dean Brockhouse (surviving wife Tina of Jacksonville).

Due to the current requirements for public events a private funeral service will be held Friday, March 27, at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester.

Burial will be in the Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Scott County Nursing Center.

