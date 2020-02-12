COTTAGE HILLS — Billy W. Howard, 68, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born July 21, 1951 in Wood River, he was a son of Frederick and Madeline F. (Anderson) Howard.

Billy worked for Olin Corp., Ford Motor Co., and other odd jobs during his life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and also raised pigeons.

Survivors include his son, Benjamin Howard of Cottage Hills; two granddaughters, Raven Howard and Raigen Swick; six siblings, Lillian Custer of Brighton, Illinois, Peggy (Fred) Partridge of Staunton, Illinois, Frank (Martha) Howard of Alton, Illinois, and Jerry Howard, David (Barb) Howard, and Terry Howard, all of Cottage Hills, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.