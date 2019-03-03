Obituary
Billy Jo Bates


BATES

CARLINVILLE — Billy Jo Bates, 43, known to good friends and family as "Snowball," passed away at his home in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 27, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, March 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville, Illinois. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
