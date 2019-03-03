BATES
CARLINVILLE — Billy Jo Bates, 43, known to good friends and family as "Snowball," passed away at his home in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 27, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, March 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville, Illinois. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Carlinville United Methodist Church, Carlinville. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.