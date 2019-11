JERSEYVILLE — Billy Joe West, 52, died at 6:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by a son, daughter and five grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the family.

