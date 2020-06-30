COTTAGE HILLS — Billy J. Snider, age 86, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 2, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, the son of Henry and Dorothy (Dunn) Snider. He married Patty Nolan in 1996 in Greenville, Illinois, and she survives.

Billy enjoyed woodworking. He was proud to have served his country in the US Army. Billy will be fondly remembered as a hard-working man.

In addition to his wife, Patty; he is survived by seven children and their spouses, Joe Snider of Alton, Illinois, Sabrina Snider of Alton, Jeff and Holly Marshall of E. Alton, Tim and Robin Snider of Florida, Hank Snider of Florida, Billy and Kim Snider of Texas, and Becky and Scott Newmann of Washington; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

