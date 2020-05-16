WOOD RIVER — Billy R. Tate, 92, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. He was born on July 10, 1927, in Saline County, Illinois, the son of the late Noel E. and Nora Marie (Pemberton) Tate. He married the former Charlotte Rae Logan on May 26, 1951, in Galatia, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2017. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Cindy Tate of Brighton, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Larry Kamp of Wood River, Illinois; six grandchildren, Michelle, Christy, Jennifer, Larry Jr., Daniel and Jonathan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great - great grandchild; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Donna Clouatre of Moro, Illinois, and Frances and Tom Shelton of Galatia, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Romonosky of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Freeda Logan of Galatia; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bud and Marcia Logan of Tennessee; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Billy worked in the warehouse at Laclede Steel for 39 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the First Family Church of East Alton. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents and his wife; he was preceded in death by a son, William Lee Tate; and a sister, Anna Armstrong. Due to the Covid - 19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Tate's Chapel Cemetery, Galatia, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Tate's Chapel Cemetery or First Family Church and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com__;!!Ivohdkk!2T_3farj9MlPSLn0CZwR6gb5NBka1M3aA6fYkiSw2dAhui99xAx5-gwUAnRXYtSVZQ$ . Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.