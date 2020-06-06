GODFREY — Billy Ray Walker, 82, went to be with the Lord, 10:55 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 31, 1937 in Sturdivant, Missouri, he was the son of Truman and Cecil (Hindman) Walker.

A U.S. Navy veteran and reservist, he served as Vice-President of Finance for The Bank of Alton, Illinois, before retiring. He was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ and The OWLS Club.

On May 27, 1960 in Alton, he married Shirley May Ramsey. She died March 6, 2016.

Billy Ray will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad and grandpa. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed wood working, making things for his family, watching sports and watching old movies with his grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Connie Dodson of Godfrey, Illinois, and her companion, Jay Evans; grandchildren, Bley and Lauren Wooff; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Timothy Walker; daughter, Melin Denise Walker; and brother, James Walker.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, entrusted with arrangements.