EAST ALTON — Billy J. Webber, 74, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov.3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 28, 1945, in Alton, to the late Otto and Bessie (Baumgardner) Webber Sr.

On Nov. 1966, he and Carol Stutz were married in Alton. She survives in East Alton.

Bill was retired from The Telegraph as a pressman after many years of service. He also worked in maintenance for VIP Manor. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved motorized fishing.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by three children, Karla (Steve) Porting, of Brighton, Illinois, Barbara (Rick) Strack, of Godfrey, Illinois, and Kevin (Jennifer) Webber, of Wildwood, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Tabi) Zyung, Ryan (Ashley) Zyung, Nathan Zyung, Isabelle Strack, Andrew Porting, Matthew Monroe, Logan Strack and Ethan Webber; a sister, Patsy Miller, of California; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Webber, of Alton; in-laws Phyllis (Bob) Rill, of Godfrey, and Michael (Patty) Stutz, of Rockbridge, Illinois, David (Elaine) Stutz, of Brighton, Mary (Jack) Inman, of Godfrey, and Doris (Terry) Jackson, of Alton; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Otto (Mary) Webber Jr. and Donnie Webber; and, a brother-in-law, Chuck Miller; in-laws, Boyd Milford, Anita and John Coughlin; and, mother and father-in-law, Walter and Mary (Meisenheimer) Stutz.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday Nov. 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Alton. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to s.

