BLAIR HASSE

GODFREY — Blair Thomas Hasse, 46, died at 12:04 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Beverly Farm in Godfrey, Illinois. Born Jan. 9, 1973 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of James R. Hasse of Walnut Creek, California, and the late Barbara (Blair) Hasse.

Blair graduated from Civic Memorial High School and became a resident of Beverly Farm in Godfrey in 1993. He worked for Specialized Services and was an avid supporter of Marquette Catholic High School athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Along with his father, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Beth Hasse of Godfrey, one niece, Sarah Hasse of Washington D.C., a nephew, Stephen Hasse of Godfrey, uncles, Edward Blair M.D. (Barbara) of Godfrey, and Steve Blair (Nancy) of Maryville, Illinois, and five cousins, Rachel Blair Colant, Lindsay Blair Marsh, Regan Blair Schriver, Lauren Blair Volker and Steven Blair. Also surviving are his loving caregivers, Rosemary Rhoads of Godfrey, Linda Crawford of Houston, Texas, Susan Bangert of Godfrey, Bruce Rhoads of Godfrey and Brian Rhoads of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com